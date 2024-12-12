‘Predator’ had sex with a schoolgirl in South Tyneside while her parents searched the streets for her

By Karon Kelly
Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A "predator" who had sex with an underage teen he met at a pub has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

The schoolgirl ended up back at a house in South Tyneside with Tony Bruce, while her worried parents searched the streets looking for her following a row.

Newcastle Crown Court heard while her family were frantic with worry, Bruce and the girl stayed up all night, he bought her alcohol and they took cocaine and cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said Bruce had sex with the girl at the house.

The court heard the girl stayed with him for a second night and she refused to have sex but there was some sexual contact.

Tony Bruce has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.placeholder image
Tony Bruce has been jailed for four-and-a-half years. | Northumbria Police

Miss Alistari said: "Her mother had, throughout the two day period, been trying to contact her.

"She didn't know where she had gone following the argument."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim said in an impact statement, which was read in court, she initially thought Bruce was "nice to to me and was kind" but now realises what he did was "vile".

Her mum said finding out what had happened to her daughter "hurts my soul" and she branded Bruce a "sex predator".

The mum added: "Her family were searching the streets for her."

Bruce, 30, of no fixed address, admitted sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice in relation to him trying to convince the teen not to pursue the case against him.

Click here to get the Shields Gazette’s headlines delivered to your inbox with our email newsletters

Judge Julie Clemitson ordered Bruce to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

Judge Clemitson said Bruce displayed "predatory behaviour" and told him: "You didn't take the time or care to establish precisely how old she was."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Faulks, defending, said Bruce has no previous convictions for sexual offending and has never been to prison before.

Mr Faulks said rehabilitation of offenders is "not at the forefront of the prison estate".

Related topics:South TynesideParentsAlcohol
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice