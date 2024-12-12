A "predator" who had sex with an underage teen he met at a pub has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

The schoolgirl ended up back at a house in South Tyneside with Tony Bruce, while her worried parents searched the streets looking for her following a row.

Newcastle Crown Court heard while her family were frantic with worry, Bruce and the girl stayed up all night, he bought her alcohol and they took cocaine and cannabis.

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said Bruce had sex with the girl at the house.

The court heard the girl stayed with him for a second night and she refused to have sex but there was some sexual contact.

Tony Bruce has been jailed for four-and-a-half years. | Northumbria Police

Miss Alistari said: "Her mother had, throughout the two day period, been trying to contact her.

"She didn't know where she had gone following the argument."

The victim said in an impact statement, which was read in court, she initially thought Bruce was "nice to to me and was kind" but now realises what he did was "vile".

Her mum said finding out what had happened to her daughter "hurts my soul" and she branded Bruce a "sex predator".

The mum added: "Her family were searching the streets for her."

Bruce, 30, of no fixed address, admitted sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice in relation to him trying to convince the teen not to pursue the case against him.

Judge Julie Clemitson ordered Bruce to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

Judge Clemitson said Bruce displayed "predatory behaviour" and told him: "You didn't take the time or care to establish precisely how old she was."

Sam Faulks, defending, said Bruce has no previous convictions for sexual offending and has never been to prison before.

Mr Faulks said rehabilitation of offenders is "not at the forefront of the prison estate".