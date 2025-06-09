Predatory former hospital worker tried to have online sex chat with 12-year-old

A former hospital worker who kept his freedom after trying to have online sex chat with a 12-year-old girl is now behind bars for targeting another child profile.

In 2023 Michael Hancock was given a suspended sentence after being caught in a police sting when he thought he was communicating with a vulnerable youngster who was in the care system and he arranged to meet.

Hancock was ordered to abide by a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders register as a result of the conviction.

Michael Hancock | Northumbria Police

Newcastle Crown Court heard in November last year Hancock was in contact with a 14-year-old girl's profile over social media site Chat Avenue.

Fortunately, again it was not a real child and the account was being run by paedophile hunters.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told the court: "The defendant told her if he got caught talking to her he would be reported by her mother. He asked her to delete all their messages"

“The conversation continued to WhatsApp and he asked her to put him down as a female friend.

“The chat lasted 56 days.

“The court heard when police went to Hancock's home they found four mobile phones, which he had not registered with the police as he should have done under the terms of the sexual harm prevention order.”

Hancock, 61, of Edinburgh Road, Jarrow, South Tyneside, admitted five charges of breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to a total of 25 months behind bars. Sam Faulks, defending, said Hancock has never been to prison before, has found it "tough" being locked up on remand and will be unable to return to his home when released.

Mr Faulks said: "His flat has been targeted, the windows have been smashed and have had to be boarded up."He wont feel safe in the North East so he will have to move."

