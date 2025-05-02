Prolific burglar who repeatedly targeted South Tyneside businesses is back behind bars
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Terence Hatch, 37, was given a suspended sentence in February for a string of shoplifting offences.
Despite the warning of prison looming over him, Hatch quickly fell back into his old ways and broke into businesses on Mill Dam, Sea Road, and a charity on Sea Winnings Way, in South Shields last week (Aprill 22, 26 and 27).
From the three premises, he stole two charity tins containing money and helped himself to money from inside the tills.
In all cases, he gained access to using tools and heavy objects to smash his way inside, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage in the process.
South Tyneside’s dedicated burglary team launched an investigation were able to identify Hatch, of Flag House, Westoe Village, as their suspect.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with the offences in relation to the break ins.
On Wednesday, April 30, he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to all three offences.
His suspended sentence was activated and he was returned to prison for the remainder of his previous sentence.
Hatch was also given an additional sentence in connection with the three burglaries, meaning he received a total sentence of 88 weeks in prison.
Detective Sergeant Kimberley Carr, from one of Northumbria Police’s burglary teams, said: “Hatch has shown no sign of change since he received his suspended sentence and has flouted the law by continually breaking into businesses to try and take what isn’t his.
“Whilst every case of theft and burglary is awful, targeting and stealing from charities is particularly deplorable.
“Burglary is an inexcusable crime which leaves residents, staff and business owners feeling unsafe, and I am glad he’s now in prison and off the streets of South Tyneside – unable to cause anymore chaos in our communities.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
“Please know, if you’re involved in this type of criminality, we will do everything within our power to bring you before the courts to face justice.
“We will investigate the reports we receive, and we appreciate the continued support of our communities in reporting if they see anyone acting suspiciously as this can prove crucial in our enquiries.
“As always, we’d always like to ask residents and businesses to help us where you can. Keep your doors secured and locked, keep valuables out of sight, and please try not to leave cash in businesses overnight – or keep it in a locked safe.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.