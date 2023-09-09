Prolific paedophile and former cricket coach has prison sentence extended

Watch more videos on Shots!

Michael Strange, a former cricket coach and scout, has had his jail time extended after he was sentenced for a fifth time at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, September 7.

In August, the 63-year-old pleaded guilty to indecent assault leaving a judge to grant him a further two years behind bars.

Strange was previously jailed on 2012 for six years for abusing three boys in the 1990s.

He then received an additional three years in 2016 for abusing another teen in the early 2000s and in 2020, he was handed an extra four-and-a-half years for indecently assaulting another boy.

Michael Strange. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Another 40 months was added to his sentence last year after he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent sexual assault.

Strange has also previously been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Constable Lisa Herron, of Northumbria Police and the officer in charge of the case, hopes that this latest round of sentencing will urge any further victims to come forward.

She said: “Strange, once revered as a ‘hero’ in cricket circles, is a dangerous predator who preyed on young boys under his tutorage in the most sickening of ways.

“He robbed multiple promising young cricket stars of their innocence. He is the definition of a monster.

“It has never been easy for any of his victims to speak out and to have to re-live that childhood trauma but I, on behalf of everyone at Northumbria Police, want to thank the victims who have bravery come forward.

“Thanks to your courage, Strange has remained behind bars and been exposed for the depraved beast he is.

“I want to urge any victim of sexual assault, abuse or rape to please speak out regardless of when it happened or who the perpetrator was because nobody should have to deal with abuse alone.

“We know how difficult it is to speak out and we promise we will support you in every way we can.

“We can offer support and guidance and put you in touch with specially trained Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) and introduce you to support networks.

“And, of course, we will do everything we can to seek justice for you. No one deserves to suffer.”