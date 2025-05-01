Prolific shoplifter who has plagued South Tyneside stores is put behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A prolific and brazen shoplifter who has targeted a number of South Tyneside stores has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillon Lawson, 29, targeted a number of stores in South Shields, Whitburn and Boldon Colliery in a spate of offending.

During his crime spree, he sold items such as air fresheners, chocolate and meat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a series of reports, South Shields Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) identified Lawson, of Morris Avenue, South Shields, as the suspect in the thefts.

He was arrested on Tuesday, April 29, was soon charged with 18 offences of shoplifting.

Lawson appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, April 30), where he was sentenced to 48 weeks’ imprisonment.

Dillon Lawson. | Northumbria Police

Following the sentencing, Sergeant Thomas Strawbridge of South Shields Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “This is a great result, not only for our team here but for the wider communities across South Tyneside and the businesses which have been affected by Lawson’s selfish offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working as a neighbourhood team, we identified and subsequently arrested Lawson – who tried to make off out the address not realising we were at the back gate waiting for him.

“It’s important not to undervalue to work of neighbourhood policing. We take ownership, have pride and belief, and understand the complexities of the work we are doing.

“We’re here to support across all the needs of our diverse communities, and that includes being that visible reassurance where we’re needed, but also pursuing offenders we know are causing issues in our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, thanks to our local policing knowledge, an individual is in prison rather than causing stress an upset to those working in our local stores.

“As always, please remember that he public are our eyes and ears in the community – please know that your intelligence is vital, and we will continue to take positive action to address any concerns reported to us.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.