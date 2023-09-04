Prolific South Tyneside thief has 'brief' encounter with police after stealing underwear from shop.

A prolific South Tyneside thief had a briefs encounter with police when caught stealing underpants from a shop.

Alan Clarke, 48, swiped a pack of boxer shorts from retailer Next’s outlet in Waterloo Square, central South Shields, on Thursday, August 10.

But officers were contacted by staff and Clarke, of Whiteleas Way, Whiteleas, dropped his £22 of ill-gotten gains in front of them while being apprehended.

Borough magistrates heard he has 111 previous offences to his name for theft and similar crimes.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The store supervisor says that at 3:45pm she was notified by a colleague that a male and a female had been looking through the window.

“They entered the shop, and both were intoxicated. They asked staff if there was a mirror in the shop and were advised to go to menswear.

“He was seen to select underwear, but staff then couldn’t see what he was doing. The female went to the aftershave section.

“They left the shop without making any payment for any goods, but it appeared he had a packet of underwear on his person.

“Police were called, and CCTV shows his arrest while he was in possession of the underwear which he dropped in front of officers.

“He was taken to a police station but made no reply in interview. The female was dealt with by way of an out of court disposal.”

Clarke pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a shop.

He was last before the courts in June on a charge of being drunk and disorderly for which he was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Jason Smith, defending, said: “This was a low-level offence. He went into the shop, he was clearly intoxicated.

“He selected a packet of boxer shorts and takes them. He didn’t have any money. He was subject to the conditional discharge.

“Alcohol is an aggravating factor in this matter. He was drunk when he went into the shop.

“He went into the shop to take the underwear. He says his actions had nothing to do with the woman he was with.”