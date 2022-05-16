Protesters jailed for more than 42 years after "unacceptable and shameful" disorder

Trouble broke out on June 13, 2020 at the planned protest activity being held at Grey’s Monument in Newcastle where a number of officers, police dogs and horses sustaining injuries, as well as a 17-year-old protester, who was taken to hospital with a head injury after she was struck by a bottle.

Footage captured on the day showed fighting and scuffles break-out between protesters and counter protesters, as well as missiles being thrown and smoke canisters let off.

Police say vandals also graffitied the Monument and litter was strewn around the surrounding area.

Violent protesters have been jailed for more than 42 years for their roles in causing ‘unacceptable and shameful’ disorder in Newcastle.

Following the incident, a major investigation was launched with more than 200 hours of footage examined before a total of 38 people were charged with violent disorder – 34 men and two women, as well as two teenagers.

Now, 20 people have been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court for their roles after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said: “The scenes we watched unfold during this protest activity were absolutely unacceptable and have no place here in our city – a place which prides itself on being friendly and hospitable.

“I am pleased that those convicted have been brought to justice for their shameful and violent actions.

“We understand the right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy which the police will uphold, however we will not allow them to be used as an excuse to commit crime.

“I would like to thank the officers, volunteers and police staff, as well as our partners, who formed part of this major investigation. The convictions we have seen are a testament to their hard work and dedication and I hope these results highlight to the wider public that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour.”

Those convicted and sentenced include:

Craig Hornsby, of Wordsworth Close, Hexham, jailed for 28 months

Christopher Bone, of Affleck Street, Gateshead, jailed for 29 months

Neil Drummond, of Audley Road, South Gosforth, two years imprisonment suspended for two years

Ryan Barlow, of Parklands Way, Felling, jailed for 27 months

Ronald Short, of Stockwell Green in Newcastle, jailed for 27 months

Michael O’Brien, of Beresford Gardens in Byker, jailed for 27 months

Wendy Robson, of Tauton Avenue, North Shields, jailed for 29 months

Jay Plunkett, of Lumley Walk, Dunston, jailed for 27 months

Elliott Wright, of Paxton Court in Pity Me, Durham, jailed for 27 months

Christopher Butters, of Moorland Avenue, Bedlington, jailed for 31 months

Colin Green, of Church Street, Sunderland, jailed for 29 months

Darhys Moore, of Fern Close, Prudhoe, 24 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months

Christopher Simpson, of Cedar Road, Fenham, jailed for 29 months

Christopher Wood, of Malvern Road, Washington, jailed for 28 months

Usman Ogiden, of Gerald Street, Benwell, jailed for 26 months

Philip Scorfield, of Howlett Hall Road, Newcastle. jailed for 29 months

Derek Hasse, of Ross Grove, Cramlington, jailed for 26 months

John Mann, of Acomb Crescent, Gosforth, jailed for 29 months

George Coulson, of Beechburn Walk, Newcastle, jailed for 29 months