Provisional driver crashed into a police car and a bus in South Shields

A provisional driver who crashed into a police car and a bus during a panicked bid to get away from officers has kept his freedom.

Anthony Beat, 33, had no licence or insurance but chose to get behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta in South Shields, in January.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a police officer was alerted to his driving and followed him to a nearby pizza shop where the defendant tried to park up.

Neil Jones, prosecuting, said: "At around 9.20pm on Saturday the 27th of January this year a police officer of Northumbria Police was on duty in an unmarked police car when he had calls to follow a red Ford Fiesta driven by the defendant.

"The officer followed the Fiesta in a parking area behind a pizza shop where he attempted to reverse park several times.

"He eventually parked the Fiesta and switched off his engine."

The court heard the officer left his vehicle and approached Beat but the driver's door was locked.

When they attempted to approach the passenger side instead, Beat started the engine again and accelerated out of the parking spot.

Mr Jones said in doing so, he collided with the police car and another vehicle before crashing into the side of a Stage Coach bus.

Mr Jones added: "Police pursed the defendant on foot and caught up with him at Tyne Dock Metro Station where the defendant was sitting with his dog. The dog must have been in the car at the time.

"The defendant when interviewed under caution gave a no reply interview.

"It's noted he had been drinking but was below the limit for excess alcohol."

Beat, of Laxford, Birtley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no licence, insurance and failing to stop for an accident.

Vic Laffey, defending, said his client panicked at the scene and had he complied with officers he would have been dealt with in the lower court a matter of months ago.

Mr Laffey said he had been out of trouble for the last 14 years in which time he has held down good jobs and had a daughter.

Mr Recorder James Wood sentenced Beat to 15 months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements.

He was banned from the roads for two years and must pass an extended test.