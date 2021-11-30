A man has been arrested after an alleged attempt to rob the post office in Station Road, Hebburn, earlier today, Tuesday, November 30.

He is reported to have threatened staff and demanded money from the till, only for workers to lock him in the store and call the police.

A man has been arrested and is currently being held. No-one was hurt.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.30am today, police received a report of an attempted robbery at a Post Office on Station Road in Hebburn.

“It was reported that a man had entered the Post Office and threatened staff before demanding money from the till.

“The staff were able to safely lock a suspect in the store until officers arrived on the scene.

“Thankfully nobody has been injured and a 37-year-old man has now been arrested.”

