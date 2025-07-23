Raffle prizes reportedly stolen as thieves target a South Shields care home

Thieves have reportedly taken raffle prizes that were gifted to raise funds for extra activities and treats for care home residents.

Haven Court, on McAnany Avenue, in South Shields, was broken into between Thursday, July 17, and the early hours of Friday, July 18.

The care home is based in the grounds of South Tyneside District Hospital and provides residential and nursing care, including for people with dementia.

The home, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, also offers rehabilitation and helps people regain their independence following illness, accidents or a disability.

Staff at the home have reported that the break-in happened when a window of an office was smashed - with thieves taking prizes that had been donated by the loved ones of residents and staff.

Raffle prizes have been reportedly stolen from Haven Court care home, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

All the prizes were due to be put in a tombola and raffle at the home’s summer fayre, which will still be held on Saturday, August 2, from 10am until 12pm.

The money raised at the event will be used to support those who live at the home by paying for visits from entertainers, fish and chip Fridays, ice creams, day trips, and more.

Care home staff have stressed that the office is in a part of the building which is away from where the residents live and that area can only be accessed with a staff ID card or if a visitor was let in a member of the team.

The South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that a review of security has taken place since the incident and further measures are now in place.

Sarah Sasmazer, the Director of Care, Quality and Safety and the Registered Manager of Haven Court, has stated that Northumbria Police are investigating the incident.

She said: “To be broken into is upsetting in its own right, but to then have items stolen which had been kindly gifted to us raise money for our residents is utterly devastating.

“We work really hard to go above and beyond to provide extras for those we look after and make their days more enjoyable.

Sarah Sasmazer, the Director of Care, Quality and Safety and the Registered Manager of Haven Court. | Other 3rd Party

“We hope the person or people who did this realises the impact it has had and thinks long and hard about their actions.

“Someone will know who did this.

“Northumbria Police is investigating and we would encourage anyone with information to pass this on. Whoever is responsible should face the consequences for what they have done.

“We also need to foot the bill for repairs, which is another cost to our home when we really want to focus our time and funds on caring for our residents.”

Haven Court care home, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

Anyone with information regarding the break in should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or using the live chat function on the Force’s website.

If you are unable to contact officers via those ways, then you can call 101 - anyone with details should quote the crime reference: 082132Q/25.

Haven Court is now busy rallying to collect more items for the raffle.

If you wish to donate any items, then you can do so by dropping off at the home.

A donation of £100 has been made by the STS Charity, the Trust’s dedicated charity, to help kick start a new collection of prizes.

Tesco, in Simonside, and Asda, in Boldon, have also donated gifts following the incident.