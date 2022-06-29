Record number of hate crimes in North East

Record hate crime figures.

Home Office data shows there were 1,577 racially or religiously aggravated offences recorded in the force area last year – more than four a day.

It was also a rise of eight per cent on the 1,461 in 2020 and the most reported in any year since comparable data began in 2013, with assault, harassment and criminal damage among the offences.

The figures come after racially-motivated crime was put in the spotlight last year as three of England's footballers faced racist abuse after missing penalties during the European Championship final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new figures suggest this may have contributed to a spike in racially aggravated offences nationally.

Out of the 44 police forces in England and Wales, 39 saw an increase, and 34 saw an all-time high.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive at Victim Support, said: “We consistently see spikes in hate crime linked to world events. This trend is seriously concerning. No person or community should be targeted because of who they are.”

There were 76,884 racially or religiously aggravated offences across England and Wales last year – the highest number ever reported, and more than double the 30,798 recorded in 2013.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for hate crime, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, said: “Everyone has the right to live their lives without fear of being attacked for who they are, either physically or verbally.