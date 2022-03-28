In July 2020, Daniel Davies was handed a two-year civil injunction following a long history of reported disorder and violence in South Tyneside.

The injunction forbid him from setting foot in the home of another named man – as well as causing harassment, alarm or distress, or using threatening or intimidating language in public.

The order, handed down by South Tyneside County Court, also ordered Davies to engage with South Tyneside Adult Recovery Service to address his alcohol misuse.

But after learning Davies had been acting aggressively and abusing staff at a Gateshead care home, on Monday, March 21, the 35-year-old was re-arrested for breaching the injunction.

The following day, he reappeared at South Tyneside County Court where a judge handed him an immediate 12-week custodial sentence.

Inspector Don Wade, of Northumbria Police, said: “Daniel Davies has been a drain on police resources over the last few years and has caused misery to families who’ve witnessed his behaviour.

“That’s why, two years ago, we sought and secured a civil injunction against him which was the first of its kind applied for by our Harm Reduction team, based at Millbank Police Station.

“That order represented a final opportunity to help Davies clean up his act and turn his life around. It’s therefore disappointing, especially given the amazing efforts of care home staff over the last two years, to learn he has been ringing up staff and abusing them.

“His behaviour has caused a great deal of upset and anguish so I’m pleased that he has been quickly arrested, brought back before the court and jailed - all within 24 hours.

“The strict conditions of a court order are not optional and this case highlights that anybody who does flout them faces re-arrest and a possible jail term.”

Davies, of Charles Street, Boldon Colliery, must continue to abide by the terms of the civil injunction once he is released from prison – or face a further potential custodial sentence.

Anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour in their area is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101.

