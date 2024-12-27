Reports of criminal damage following Newcastle United game as Aston Villa coaches attacked with rocks
Newcastle United hosted Aston Villa on Thursday, December 26 with Eddie Howe’s side running out 3-0 winners, but some away fans took to social media later in the evening claiming the coaches carrying them to and from the West Midlands were damaged.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5pm yesterday (Thursday), we received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle which was on Barrack Road in Newcastle.”
“It was reported that a window of the vehicle had been smashed after a stone was thrown at it.
“No-one is reported to have been injured in the incident.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website or go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
“For those unable to contact us via those ways, call 101.
“Please quote crime reference number 152180R/24.”
Goals from Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton game the St James Park club a 3-0 win which put them up into fifth in the Premier League table.
There is a minor rivalry between the two clubs. It is thought this stems from banners shown in the Holte End of Villa Park back in May 2009 which mocked Newcastle United’s relegation at the end of the 2008/09 season.