Reports of criminal damage following Newcastle United game as Aston Villa coaches attacked with rocks

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 27th Dec 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 15:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northumbria Police have issued a statement after it was claimed coaches carrying away fans to ST James Park on Boxing Day were attacked with rocks.

Newcastle United hosted Aston Villa on Thursday, December 26 with Eddie Howe’s side running out 3-0 winners, but some away fans took to social media later in the evening claiming the coaches carrying them to and from the West Midlands were damaged.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5pm yesterday (Thursday), we received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle which was on Barrack Road in Newcastle.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
News from Northumbria Police.News from Northumbria Police.
News from Northumbria Police.

“It was reported that a window of the vehicle had been smashed after a stone was thrown at it.

“No-one is reported to have been injured in the incident.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website or go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“For those unable to contact us via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote crime reference number 152180R/24.”

Goals from Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton game the St James Park club a 3-0 win which put them up into fifth in the Premier League table.

There is a minor rivalry between the two clubs. It is thought this stems from banners shown in the Holte End of Villa Park back in May 2009 which mocked Newcastle United’s relegation at the end of the 2008/09 season.

Related topics:Aston VillaNorthumbria PolicePremier LeagueNewcastle
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice