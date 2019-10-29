Rest in peace Chase: Northumbria Police leads tribute to its retired dog

He hunted down hundreds of criminals and traced dozens of people reported missing.

German shepherd Chase spent eight years with Northumbria Police.

Now Northumbria Police has led tributes to retired “legend” Chase, after the dog died following a short illness.

A spokesperson said: “Police dog Chase spent an incredible eight years with our Dog Section before retiring in 2017.

“Over a stellar eight-year career he caught hundreds of criminals and helped locate dozens of missing people.

“When Chase retired he remained with his handler Pc Ian Hankin as a pet, enjoying walks in the woods and a doze by the fire.

“But sadly the 10-year-old German Shepherd walked over that rainbow bridge last week after passing away following a short battle with illness.

“He was a wonderful dog, a credit to the force and he will be deeply missed by Ian and his family.

“Thank you for your service Chase, rest in peace.”