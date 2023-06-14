Robber jailed after attack which left pensioner having to fight for his life

Newcastle Crown Court.

A robber who forced a pensioner to "fight for his life" during an attack after a rumour spread he had inherited £75,000 has been caged.

Daniel Langley turned up at the 70-year-old's home in South Shields with two other accomplices including one who was wielding a knife.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the victim suffered a cut to his index finger while trying to prevent the knifeman from attacking him.

He also suffered a bruised lip from being punched in the face during the terrifying ordeal.

Nathan Corner, 24, Beach Road, South Shields, who had the knife, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years at the same court last year for his role in the attack.

Neil Pallister, prosecuting, said the three men had first gone to the victim's address in the early hours of July 5, 2021, wearing ski masks with just eye and mouth holes but he managed to usher them away.

However, on the evening of the same day, the group returned to the address.

The court heard that Corner, who appeared under the influence of drink and drugs, initially asked for a cigarette before he "lunged" forward holding the blade.

Mr Pallister said: "Mr Corner barged his way into the property followed by two other males. One of whom was this defendant.

"Once inside the address, (the complainant) attempted to grab Nathan Corner's arm to prevent him being stabbed."

Corner then tripped to the floor to which point the brave victim attempted to grab the knife.

However, in doing so, he suffered a cut to his finger.

During the altercation, the victim could also hear another voice repeatedly shout "Go on stick him, go on."

The men then took the contents of cash stored in a whiskey jar to the value of around £10.

Mr Pallister added that the victim believed he may have been targeted due to a rumour going around that he had recently come into £75,000.

Langley, 27, of Greenwood Road, Sunderland, was later traced and was picked out by the defendant at an identity parade.

A search of his address also found a grey woollen hat which he had been wearing.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to robbery.

In an impact statement, the victim said: "This incident has left me feeling scared in my own home.

"I'm shocked someone could do this. I feel annoyed and angry I couldn't protect my home.

"I genuinely felt like I was fighting for my life.

"Since this incident, I have felt unsafe in my own home and I fear further attacks constantly."

Judge Tim Gittins said the offence was "very serious" and jailed Langley for three years and nine months.

The judge told him: "You committed that offence with another man named Nathan Corner who was the lead offender and another who I think remains unidentified.

"The items that were stolen were limited to contents in a jar."

The judge acknowledged the effect the robbery had on the pensioner, but also told Langley: "I conclude for a number of reasons you are in a wholly different position to that of Nathan Corner."

Gavin Doig, defending Langley, said: "I accept it is an unpleasant offence.

"The defendant understands an immediate prison sentence is inevitable and nothing I can say about the facts will take away the fact the complainant was in his own house and a victim of a very unpleasant attack.

"But this defendant played a secondary role in the offence. Fortunately, the offence was brief.

