Robber threatened to stab kind South Shields restaurant owner who had fed him in the past

Former beggar Karl Wilson would occasionally attend the Kashmir Tandoori in South Shields, asking for food and be helped out with something to eat.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard, in October last year, the 47-year-old went into the eatery armed with a jagged broken bottle, demanded money and warned the owner "I will stab you".

He then snatched a cash bag containing £20 in coins.

Karl Wilson.

Prosecutor Shaun Dryden told the court: "He was holding the broken bottle at waist height and moving backwards and forwards towards the complainant."

Mr Dryden said the chef saw what happened and heard Wilson "shouting and swearing", threatening to stab the owner and claiming he "owned the street and the building".

The owner said he had been in business for over ten years and never had a similar bad experience.

He said he "felt scared for his safety and that of his staff" during the robbery and now feels wary about who is entering the restaurant.

Wilson, of Trinity Walk, South Shields, who has previous convictions, including violence, admitted robbery.

Mr Recorder Richard Wright QC sentenced him to 30 months behind bars.

The judge told him: "It was a particularly mean offence because the man you robbed was someone who had previously shown you kindness and charity by feeding you when you were hungry.

"You went into his tandoori restaurant carrying a broken bottle in your hand, you made him retreat into the kitchen and you demanded money from him andsnatched a bag containing £20 before leaving.

"He was understandably scared by your behaviour and disappointed, as I think you are, that you behaved in that way towards someone who had shown you kindness."

Wilson was also given a restraining order to keep him away from the restaurant for five years.

The judge said: "The owner is, frankly, fed up of you and frightened of you.

"It seems to me he's entitled to a bit of a rest."

Jason Smith, defending, said Wilson has "very little recollection" of what he did and is "deeply embarrassed".

Mr Smith said: "The complainant had been very kind to him. He had, on occasion, provided him with food while he was struggling and he had nothing but respect for him.

"It is somewhat surprising he acted in the manner in which he did.

"He accepts the complainant and his chef will be telling the whole truth, hence his guilty plea.”