Scaffolder punched police officer in the face in a South Tyneside street

A hothead South Tyneside scaffolder punched a policeman in the face when he recklessly stepped into a street commotion involving his dad.

Tony Foggon, 32, watched in fury as the officer defensively pushed his father away in Glasgow Road, Brockley Whins, on Wednesday, May 11.

Foggon, also of Glasgow Road, moved forward and bashed the sergeant, leaving him in pain, prosecutor Emily Hunt said.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

District Judge Zoe Passfield described his attack – committed seven years after his only previous assault conviction - as “concerning”.

Ms Hunt said: “Officers have entered Glasgow Road for an unrelated matter and on arrival the defendant became verbally abusive.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

“When being detained, the defendant’s father placed his hand on an officer’s forearm, causing him to be pushed away.

“This defendant has punched the officer to the left side of his face. The crown would apply for compensation for the officer.”

In a victim statement, the lawman said he accepted the risks of his job but felt lucky Foggon’s attack caused only temporary pain.

The court heard Foggon’s only previous conviction was for a common assault in 2018.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “The officer’s account is almost identical to that of the defendant.

“Officers were dealing with his father. The father was pushed back by the officer.

“Mr Foggon says that his father is unsteady on his feet and he was concerned about his father. He punched the officer.

“It was a lack of control. It was aggravated by it being against an officer. He does have one previous conviction which was for an assault.”

Judge Passfield told Foggon she gave him credit for his guilty plea and the fact he had been out of trouble for some time.

But she added: “Concerning that you now have two offences of assault on your record.”

The judge sentenced Foggon to a 12-month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

She also ordered him to pay his victim £100 compensation, along with £85 court costs, both in full within 28 days.

