A brave schoolgirl is urging other young people to support a campaign for stronger child safeguarding laws after her two-year-old cousin was murdered.

Grace Walls-Thompson, 13, was devastated when toddler Maya Chappell suffered severe brain damage after she was violently shaken by her mother's boyfriend, Michael Daymond.

In the aftermath of the toddler's death her family are pushing for a new law to be created in her name to protect other children.

Maya Chappell was murdered by her mother's new boyfriend, Michael Daymond.

They believe Maya would still be alive today if legislation making it mandatory to disclose a parent or a caregiver's history had been in place.

Grace is now calling on people to back the Maya's Law campaign, which was officially launched on Saturday (SEPT 27) at Shotley Bridge Cricket Ground in County Durham.

Determined to make sure Maya's short life leaves a lasting legacy, Grace has begun encouraging her friends and classmates to sign the petition calling for change.

She hopes her voice will help inspire a new generation to stand up for children's safety.

Grace, who attended the launch alongside her family, said she wanted other young people to recognise the importance of speaking out.

She said: "I don't want any more children to go through what Maya went through.

"I've told my friends about the campaign, and I want my school to support it too.

"Maya's Law is about protecting children, and that matters to all of us."

Alongside her brother Dylan, 10, the teenager wants her school in County Durham to do a 'Wear Pink' day in the future, which could raise funds for the Maya's Law campaign.

The schoolgirl added: "Maya used to come and stay with us quite a lot, and we were all close as cousins - we miss her a lot."

The Maya's Law campaign calls for the introduction of a Child Risk Disclosure Scheme (CRDS), requiring police, councils, health services and other agencies to share information about caregivers with concerning histories.

It follows the death of Maya, who was killed in September 2022 at her home in Shotton Colliery by her mother's partner, Michael Daymond, who was later jailed for life for her murder.

Daymond had been with Maya's mum Dana Carr for nine weeks when he killed the tot. The 27-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum term at Teesside Crown Court after being found guilty of murder.

Carr, 24, who ignored relatives' concerns about Maya, was jailed for nine years for allowing her daughter's death.

Maya's family, led by great aunt Gemma Chappell, a police officer from Consett, say they are determined her death will not be in vain.

"Children don't have a voice – we need to be their voice. Maya's Law will do that," Gemma told supporters at the launch.

Grace's involvement has been hailed as an important moment in the campaign, showing how the next generation is stepping forward.

Family members say her determination reflects the family's spirit and helps to show that the campaign is not just for politicians and professionals, but for all communities.

Her mother, Rachael Walls, who is Maya's aunt, said: "We can never let what happened to Maya be forgotten.

"Grace is showing that young people can play their part in speaking up for children's safety, and we're so proud of her.

"She began by asking if young people could sign the petition, and I think it was incredibly mature of her to start the conversation around young people and petitions.

"The Maya's Law petition has already gained more than 4,000 signatures, with a target of 10,000 required for a Government response and 100,000 to trigger a parliamentary debate."

The campaign has secured wide political backing, including MPs Liz Twist, Grahame Morris, Mary Kelly Foy, Chi Onwurah, Sharon Hodgson, Lola McEvoy and Sam Rushworth, as well as Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

A Westminster Hall debate is scheduled for October 14, following support from Ms Twist, who attended Saturday's launch.