Security guard caught with two weapons and cannabis by police in South Shields

A South Tyneside security guard fearful after threats went out armed in the early hours with a knuckle duster and extendable baton, a court heard.

But Ameer Khan’s safety concerns came not from his risky employment but a reputation darkened by an RSPCA prosecution against him five years earlier.

Though no details were revealed to borough magistrates, the case led to Khan, 28, of Pickering Court, central Jarrow, often being threatened.

He resorted to taking his personal safety into his own hands, a policy which came unstuck when he was frisked by police as he strolled in Fowler Street, South Shields.

A knuckleduster was found in his jacket and the baton in the waistband of his trousers - and cannabis was also uncovered at 4.49am on Sunday, March 19.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “Police state they had cause to attend Fowler Street. An officer was passed a description.

“He arrived and saw a man matching that description. He asked him if he had anything on him and he said he had a knuckle duster and a baton.

“The defendant was searched, and the knuckleduster was found in a pocket and an extendable baton in his waistband.

“He was compliant with all commands and while he was searched. Other officers attended and they found a small amount of cannabis.”

Khan, who has no previous criminal convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in public and one of possession of drugs.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said Khan’s guilty plea meant he would lose his licence to work in security, but his employer would find him a new role.

She added: “What doesn’t appear on his record is an RSPCA prosecution in 2018.

“This appears to hang over him for six years now. He has lost job offers and there have been threats. Foolishly, he armed himself.

“The weapons were not produced or brandished. Should he avoid custody, there is other employment within his company.”

Magistrates sentenced Khan to a 12-month community order, with 12 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.