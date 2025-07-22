A serial child sex attacker who worked as a football coach and scout leader has been jailed after another brave victim spoke out.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Blyth was jailed for eight years in the 1990s and got five years in 2016, for targeting multiple children.

At Newcastle Crown Court today he was locked up for 18 months after being convicted of indecent assault and indecency with a child in the 1990s, in the Leeds area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Map

Blyth, 70, of no fixed address, who is already on the sex offenders register and has a sexual harm prevention order for life, had denied the offences but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

The court heard the victim went through emotional trauma, with insomnia and nightmares but has since sought therapy and support.Judge Robert Adams said Blyth was classified as a "dangerous" offender at his last conviction.

The judge added: "The defendant was in a position of trust, such as scout leader and football coach and used that to abuse his victims."

The court heard Blyth now has health problems and needs a wheelchair.