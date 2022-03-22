Serial criminal jailed after being found wearing nunchucks around his neck
A serial criminal who claimed he was carrying nunchucks in public so he could use them during an outdoor workout has been put behind bars.
Karl Barker had the dangerous martial arts weapon around his neck when police approached him at a recreational area in Hebburn in September last year.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the 37-year-old ran off and tried to dispose of the item, which is two batons held together by cord, but it was found in nearby bushes and he was detained.
Barker, of Douglas Parade, Hebburn, who has convictions for 102 previous offences, admitted possession of an offensive weapon.
The court heard five of his previous convictions involve him carrying weapons.
Fiona Lamb, defending, said nunchucks are used in martial arts and "not just to fight someone".
She added: "When he was found with them they were around his neck at 8.30am.
"He was on his own.
"He would say he was working out.
"They weren't brandished or used to threaten anyone.
"The defendant tells me he used them to exercise."
The court heard Barker has ADHD but has not engaged with the support from services he has been offered.
Mr Recorder Mark Guiliani sentenced Barker to 136 days behind bars.
The judge told him: "These are offensive, martial arts weapons.
"When the police saw you you did not stop and explain what was going on, you ran away and disposed of the nunchucks in an attempt to hide them."