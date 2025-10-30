Serial Hebburn thief stuffed £650 of stolen cash in her underwear

A serial thief is behind bars after she stuffed £650 of stolen cash in her underwear during a two month summer crime spree.

Katie Dickinson took the money from a vulnerable woman in her home, a few weeks after she helped steal someone's bike from a flat hallway.

Newcastle Crown Court heard between July 7 and August 24 she also stole hundreds of pounds worth of face creams, false tan, perfume, food and laundry products from shops in South Shields and Blyth, in Northumberland.

She targeted shops including Boyes, Superdrug, Boots, Asda, CO-OP and Morrisons by simply walking out with what she wanted.

Dickinson, 28, formerly of Railway Street, Hebburn, who already had 60 offences on her record, admitted a total of 15 charges of theft, assault and public order and has been locked up for 20 months.

Prosecutor Jordan Parkinson said Dickinson stuffed £150 worth of L'Oreal moisturisers into a bag for life she was carrying and left Superdrug, South Shields, with them on July 7.

On July 16 she targeted Boyes in Blyth, called a staff member a "slag" and threatened to burn her car out when she was asked to leave.

On August 4 she was at Asda in Blyth and hit out at a security guard who tried to stop her stealing, leaving a bruise on his hand.

It was on August 5 she entered a block of flats in Blyth and helped steal a man's bike.

On August 27 she went to the home of a woman who has health problems and tried to sell her stolen goods then pocketed £650 from the victim's handbag when she refused.

Judge Robert Adams told the court Dickinson had put the stolen cash into her underwear.

The victim said she was left a "nervous wreck" by what happened.

During the offending, Parkinson struck at Boots in Blyth three times during August, stealing a total of £864 worth of face creams and false tan lotions.

Peter Sabiston, defending, said Dickinson is a "very different person" when not on Class A drugs, has long standing substance issues and a troubled past but is thriving in custody.