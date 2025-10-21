Serial offender admits to stealing coats from Next in South Shields

A serial offender with an £11,500 debt to the courts has had another £280 added to his tally as punishment for stealing coats from a South Tyneside store.

Gareth Smith, 45, allegedly pinched £705 of stock from Next’s outlet in Waterloo Place, central South Shields, on Saturday, October 4, a court heard.

Smith, of Lobley Hill Road, Bensham, Gateshead, returned exactly two weeks later and pinched two more coats, valued together at £140.

When arrested that day, he was found in possession of pliers which it was claimed he had to aid his crimes.

However, prosecutors were unable to prove the exact value of his haul - and settled for compensation of £280.

Appearing before magistrates in South Tyneside, Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and one of going equipped for burglary.

Next, on Waterloo Place, in South Shields. | Google Maps

They heard he has 62 previous convictions from 148 offences, the last in May for offences including theft.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “These offences range from a low-level community order, with a range of fine to a medium level community order.

“He is currently on licence. The crown would ask for compensation for Next.”

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Smith was making progress since his release from a prison term for an undisclosed crime.

He revealed his client had found accommodation, but added: “It is disappointing to see him back in court.

“He was released in May, and he is on licence. He was street homeless but now has somewhere to live.

“When arrested, he said to police that it’s alright coming out, but you then have to try to reacclimatise and apply for benefits.

“He said that he had slipped back over the past few weeks and had found it difficult to cope.

“Mr Smith is very concerned about the fact that having been released and got his own place, he’s put it at risk by stealing coats that he was hoping to sell.

“He was doing very well on his court order, everything was just starting to come together.”

Magistrates sentenced Smith to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay Next £280 compensation.