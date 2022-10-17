Steven Nixon had moved closer to his victim during the Metro journey from South Shields to Jarrow and tried to engage her in conversation when they got off. Newcastle Crown Court heard Nixon said he wanted to escort the teenager home but then grabbed and pinned her down in the park and tried to rape her.

After being fought off, he returned to the train station, where he called the police to make a false report that he had been attacked. The 38-year-old has now been jailed for seven years and three months for the "horrific" attack.

The court heard Nixon and the teen had both got on the train at South Shields at night and he edged closer to her during the journey before they both got off at Jarrow.

Steven Nixon.

Mr Ward said: "CCTV footage from the Metro station shows the defendant waiting for her and engage her in conversation. As the two of them were walking, the defendant asked if she didn't mind him looking at her breasts.

"She intended to use her knowledge of the park to help her get away from the defendant. Once in the park, he grabbed her."

Vince Ward, prosecuting, said Nixon pinned the teenager to the ground and tore at her clothing while trying to rape her. The court heard the teen was able to break free by kicking him in the leg and ripping his glasses off, before she ran and shouted for help. Her screams were heard by a Good Samaritan, who ran to assist her.

Nixon later made his way back to Jarrow Metro station, where he phoned the police to falsely report he had been attacked, which allowed officers to identify him as the actual offender. In a victim impact statement, the teen said she sometimes wishes Nixon had killed her to prevent her going through the trauma.

She said: "I feel like I have been robbed of my dignity and self-respect. I can find myself being amongst family and friends when out of nowhere I have a sudden flashback to the incident, where the entire thing plays out in my head and I cannot get rid of my thoughts.

"The thought of going anywhere near this park fills me with fear and anxiety. I would like to say while in prison, I do not wish for him to come to anyharm. Even though I want him to be punished, I do not wish him to be put through what he has put me through. I feel like he needs to be punished for what he did to me and needs the time to realise what his actions have put me through."

Nixon, of Tweed Street, Hebburn, admitted attempted rape.

Robin Turton, defending, said that his client had no previous convictions and was a victim of a traumatic upbringing.

Mr Turton added: "He has shown remorse. He accepts what he has done is wrong and he accepts the effect on the victim."

Judge Stephen Earl told Nixon: "In that victim impact statement, she states what she describes as the horrific ordeal that happened to her. It's absolutely clear she is becoming a strong woman but still with a significant number of vulnerabilities.

"She used to be relatively confident but now she is not that confident person she may well have been. The reality is that she did absolutely nothing wrong and is entitled to protection."

The judge sentenced Nixon to seven years and three months behind bars, with an indefinite restraining order to protect the teen. Judge Earl went on to praise her "strength of character" after she wished no harm upon Nixon, as well as shining a light on the members of the public who came to her aid.

