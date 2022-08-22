News you can trust since 1849
Sex attacker warned he faces 'lengthy' jail term after he tried to rape woman

A sex attacker has been warned he faces a "lengthy" jail term after he tried to rape a woman.

By Karon Kelly
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:25 pm
Steven Nixon pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted rape during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, August 22.

The 38-year-old, of Tweed Street, Hebburn, who has never been in trouble before, will be sentenced in October and has been remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Penny Moreland told him: "You will be sentenced for the offence which you have admitted on October 17.

"I am directing a pre-sentence report is prepared, to assist the judge who sentences you with the question of whether you are a dangerous offender or not, in accordance with statutory criteria.

"Those who represent you are to seek psychiatric evidence to assist the judge in reaching the appropriate sentence.

"You will be aware, and I make it clear to you, you ought to expect to receive a lengthy custodial term for this offence.”