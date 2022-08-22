Sex attacker warned he faces 'lengthy' jail term after he tried to rape woman
A sex attacker has been warned he faces a "lengthy" jail term after he tried to rape a woman.
Steven Nixon pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted rape during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, August 22.
The 38-year-old, of Tweed Street, Hebburn, who has never been in trouble before, will be sentenced in October and has been remanded in custody in the meantime.
Judge Penny Moreland told him: "You will be sentenced for the offence which you have admitted on October 17.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch as South Tyneside celebrates 50 years of Bangladeshi independence with special events in South Shields' Ocean Road
-
2
South Shields director’s film about teenage pregnancy set for BBC iPlayer premiere in September
-
3
See Lion's Mane jellyfish washed up on South Shields beach
-
4
Bats still holding up demolition of ‘eyesore’ Jarrow building after six years
-
5
Joyful scenes as brave Jarrow 10-year-old Nathan Curry rings the bell after a three-year fight with leukaemia
"I am directing a pre-sentence report is prepared, to assist the judge who sentences you with the question of whether you are a dangerous offender or not, in accordance with statutory criteria.
"Those who represent you are to seek psychiatric evidence to assist the judge in reaching the appropriate sentence.
"You will be aware, and I make it clear to you, you ought to expect to receive a lengthy custodial term for this offence.”