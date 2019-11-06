Shocking footage shows group of teenagers damage fence in South Shields on Bonfire Night

Bonfire Night vandalism struck in South Shields after a property’s fence was damaged by a group of young people.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:53 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 1:51 pm

Footage of the incident, in Belloc Avenue, was widely shared on social media, with dozens of Facebook users condemning the vandalism.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman confirmed inquiries are ongoing and said: “Shortly after 10pm last night (Tuesday), police received a report of damage to a fence on Belloc Avenue in the South Shields area.”

Contact the force on 101 with any information, quoting 1338 05/11/19.

A still image from the footage taken in Belloc Avenue, South Shields.