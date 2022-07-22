Shopper who bought illegal stun gun on Wish website ended up in court

George Patrick ordered the weapon, which was disguised as a torch, from the international shopping site but it was intercepted by Border Force officers before it could be delivered to him in October 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the purchase led police to search his home, where a similar device was found under his pillow.

A taser, complete with three cartridges and charge wire, was seized from a case in his living room.

Newcastle Crown Court.

They had also been purchased using internet based shopping sites.

Patrick, 66, of Calf Close Drive, Jarrow, admitted two charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and one of purchasing a prohibited weapon

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court: "He said he had an interest in police type items, was fascinated by the police.

"He said he had not appreciated that the item from Wish would be brought into the country, he thought it was a local website."

Patrick told officers he knew did not know the items were illegal and said the stun gun under his pillow was there "for defence".

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Patrick, who has health problems, has a cleaning business and that the items "looked legit" on the websites.

Mr Cornberg added: "He is not a man who has always had the internet as part of his life."

The court heard Patrick handed in references to his ordinarily positive character.

Judge Christopher Prince told Patrick: "Your offending has not had any impact on anyone but it is the risk of impact in a case such as this that the court has to have regard to."

The judge said it was still unclear why Patrick wanted the items but told him: "You know you are not to order any such items in future."