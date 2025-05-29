Six men arrested as police seize drugs, cash and vehicles in South Tyneside crackdown

Northumbria Police have been cracking down on crime in South Tyneside.

Officers from Northumbria Police swarmed South Tyneside on Wednesday, May 28, as they brought together a range of teams and specialist officers for a day of activity.

Warrants were executed at two addresses in Jarrow, where police seized a large quantity of white powder believed to be cocaine, suspected criminal cash totalling almost £7,000, and a stash of mobile phones.

Officers also seized four vehicles from the addresses, including a Sur-Ron motorbike and an e-scooter.

Six men were arrested for offences including possession of drugs, dangerous driving, and assault.

Two of them remain in police custody, one has been released on bail and the other three were released under investigation.

Northumbria Police have arrested six men and seized drugs, cash, and vehicles during a day of action in South Tyneside. | Northumbria Police

The day saw Northumbria Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and Mounted Section carried out high-visibility patrols along the coastline as part of Operation Coastwatch.

Trading Standards worked with NPT officers to seize a haul of illicit cigarettes and vapes – and visited nine stores to offer advice.

Police were also deployed to ride the Tyne & Wear Metro network in an effort to deter anti-social behaviour.

Officers received support from the Force’s Operations department, including the Marine Unit, and Firearms Support Unit (FSU) and Operation Dragoon.

The day of action saw four licencing spot checks were conducted, and 124 mobile camera enforcements were recorded for offences such as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving whilst using a mobile phone.

During the evening, a further nine vehicles were seized - bringing the total to 13.

One person was discovered driving whilst disqualified, and two people were summonsed to court for driving offences – one for driving with a baby being transported in the footwell of a car.

Phil Baker, South Tyneside Area Command’s Chief Inspector, has praised officers for their persistent work over the course of the day.

He said: “This was an outstanding day of action which truly demonstrates our continued commitment to tackling issues that matter most to the communities we serve.

“Operation Impact builds on the extensive work we are doing every single day to protect our communities from harm and it’s from the day-to-day work we do, that we build a bigger picture about where to focus our resources on these days of action.

“It’s also about being visible and showing people that we are there for them when they need us – and always will be.

“Our message is clear – our priority is to provide an outstanding service to people, and we will continue to do everything we can to tackle these issues.

“Thank you to all officers who police South Tyneside everyday – but also to the officers from further afield who came together yesterday to deliver these fantastic results.

“And always, a massive thanks to our partners who we work with daily to ensure South Tyneside stays an enjoyable and safe place to live, work in, and visit.”

Anyone who has concerns about crime in their area can contact Northumbria Police via a direct message on social media or the live chat function on their website.

Alternatively, people can call 101 or 999 in the event of an emergency.

