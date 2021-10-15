Six due in court on UK-wide firearms conspiracy charges after shooting in South Shields

Northumbria Police said it received a report of a disturbance in Heaton Gardens, shortly after 3pm on September 16. It was reported that a car had pulled outside an address and a firearm had been discharged, before those involved made off.

On Wednesday, officers from Northumbria Police supported by the Metropolitan Police Service carried out a series of dawn raids in South Tyneside and London.

Two suspects were detained in the north east, while four men were arrested in London.

Six men are due to appear in court after a shooting in South Shields.

Police said a seventh suspect, based in the capital, handed himself in, while an eighth suspect, based in South Tyneside, was arrested on Thursday.

Six men have been charged in connection with the shooting.

They are:

Joseph Millward, 28, of Ascot Court, Boldon, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Colin Crawley, 45, of Woodall Court, Croydon, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Caspian Bhinder, 32, of Babbington Road, Streatham, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Stefan Simpson, 22, of Springett House, London, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Ashley McKenzie, 32, of Wandsworth Road, Lambeth, London, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Hyder Khidhir, 33, of St Mary’s Road, Ilford, London, charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

All six men are due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday, October 16.

Assistant Chief Constable David Felton, of Northumbria Police, said: “Incidents of this nature are rare and our force remains one of the safest places in the country to live and work.

“As a force, we are committed to using every tactic at our disposal in order to tackle serious and violent criminality and ensure perpetrators are dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“This outcome has been possible due to some outstanding teamwork between Northumbria Police, Metropolitan Police, North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit (NERSOU) and our criminal justice partners. I would like to thank everyone who played their part in these proactive arrests.

“I would like to reassure our communities that a full and thorough investigation has been ongoing ever since this incident, which has today culminated in six suspects being charged as part of this conspiracy.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach towards serious and violent crime – and will do everything in our power to continue to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“I would also like to thank those in our communities who have already come forward to assist with this significant investigation. By working together, we can ensure Northumbria remains a safe place to live and work.”

A 34-year-old man who was arrested as part of this week’s activity has been released under investigation but recalled to prison on licence, while a 23-year-old man remains in police custody at this time.