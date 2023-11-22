Six men set to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court over South Shields blackmail plot
Six men have denied being part of a violence and blackmail plot and now face trial next year.
Craig Seales, Jonathan Ferguson, Iain Sutherland, Kasim Thompson, Grant Maclean and Jonathon Mason are all accused of conspiring to blackmail a man in September this year.
During a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court this morning (Wednesday, November 22) all six pleaded not guilty to the charge.
They also denied offences of conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and conspiracy to assault a person, in relation to the same complainant.
Ferguson, Thompson, and Maclean pleaded not guilty to assaulting the man.
The six also denied conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and conspiracy to assault in relation to another man.
Judge Paul Sloan KC listed a trial, which could last three weeks, to start on April 15 next year.
Seales, 37,of Rembrandt Avenue, Ferguson, 30, of Quary Lane, Sutherland, 33, of Hudson Street, Thompson, 34, of Cedar Grove, Maclean, 24, of Bluebell Way, Mason, 35, of Pine Avenue, all in South Shields, will be back before the court for a plea hearing on February 2.
Daniel Lake, 32, of Landseer Gardens and Samantha Olsen, 36, of Sheridan Road, both also South Shields, were also charged with false imprisonment, conspiracy to assault, conspiracy to blackmail and theft during the investigation.
Lake was not produced at today's hearing.
Olsen attended but was not asked to enter a plea to any of the charges she faces.
Judge Sloan remanded all eight in custody.