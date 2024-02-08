Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dylan Thompson had got out of prison just months before the brutal attack which left his mother's face, head and neck "black and blue", one of her vertebrae fractured and a wound to her leg that was "down to the bone".

Newcastle Crown Court heard after the brutal violence, the badly injured and bleeding pensioner was dragged along the passageway in her home in South Shields and left there, unable to get up.

She was discovered by her worried granddaughter, who had been concerned about Thompson's past behaviour and left work early when she could not get in touch with her grandmother.

The victim spent 19 days in hospital after the violence last May.

A judge said photographs of the injuries suffered by the gran are "shocking".

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. (Photo by National World)

Prosecutor Claire Anderson told the court the victim told her granddaughter she had been "punched, kicked and stamped on" by her son.

Miss Anderson said: "Her granddaughter contacted the police and emergency services and described blood all over the address.

"She said it looked as thought her nana had been dragged through the passageway, due to the blood smearing.

"She noticed a cupboard under the stairs had been cleared out, carpet pulled back and the entrance to the cellar exposed.

"The complainant, when in hospital, told officers the defendant has caused the injuries but didn't know how.

"She said he had been shadow boxing in front of her face then started to assault her.

"It appeared she was reluctant to give information, as if she didn't want the defendant getting into trouble because he was her son but also appeared to be fearful of him."

Thompson was arrested and claimed the blood stains on his clothing were from "falling over".

The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, who has 72 previous convictions, later admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Miss Recorder Felicity Davies sentenced him to 30 months behind bars.

The recorder said: "She had very extensive bruising to her face, head and neck. The photographs of the bruising are shocking.

"Her appearance caused her granddaughter to describe her appearance as her face being completely black and blue, which when looking at those photographs was not an exaggeration.

"She had a deep laceration to her leg which her granddaughter described as through to the bone.

"When she was examined on a CT scan that revealed she had got a fractured vertebrae in her spine.

"She was 76 years old. She doesn't wish to provide a further statement describing the impact of those injuries upon her and what, if any, continuing affect they have had.

"That's because, despite your dreadful behaviour toward her, she has natural feelings for you as her son."

Vic Laffey, defending, said: "He's very ashamed of the way he has acted.

"It demonstrates clear deficits in his thinking skills. His problems are significant."