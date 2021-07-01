Son who smashed parents' French door after row over keys warned by court to watch his drinking

Magistrates told Kyle Stewart, 23, he risked developing a habit of alcohol-fuelled crimes, after he appeared in court for his second such offence.

Stewart, who lives with his folks in Greenfields, Hedworth, Jarrow, caused £100 of damage on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

After doing so, he fled but returned after twenty minutes to “face the music”, prosecutor Leanne Duffy told the South Tyneside court.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Stewart pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage – and was then urged to watch his alcohol intake by Roseanne Forster, chair of the bench.

She told him he had an “antecedent” crime, adding: “There’s a nasty pattern.

“I think you should start thinking about alcohol taken in quantity, the consequences and how you react.”

Ms Duffy told the hearing about Stewart’s living situation and the incident in question.

She said: “He lives with his parents. All three were at home and drinking alcohol.

“His mum went to bed and he stayed up with his dad.

“At 12.50am she heard an argument and came down, and it was about his keys.

“The defendant went out and placed a hammer on the top of the shed. He smashed the glass patio door.

“The police were contacted, but he left before they arrived. He returned to face the music.”

The court heard Stewart’s sole previous conviction was for a similar matter two years ago but was not against his parents’ property.

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said his client was genuinely sorry about his actions.

He said: “He’d had too much to drink and he damaged the door.

“He still lives there. He hurt his hand as a consequence of this.

“He pays rent to his mum and is probably paying a little more to make up for this.

“It was an early and appropriate guilty plea. There is genuine remorse.”

Asked by the court if he had paid for the repairs, Stewart replied, “That’s correct, yes.”

Magistrates fined him £110, and he must also pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.