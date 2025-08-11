South Shields ‘adult baby diaper lover’ caught with trousers down in a bin

An ‘adult diaper lover’ was caught with their trousers down in a bin while on police bail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbie Taylor, formerly Martin Tarling, had climbed into the bin and is shown struggling to pull up her trousers as she is confronted in the horrifying footage.

Newcastle Crown Court heard she raked around and crawled into bins containing used nappies at daycare provider buildings in the North East of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, she was already on a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans her from being around nurseries or "inside any bin" due to a earlier, similar conviction in Nottinghamshire.

Taylor, 46, of Newmarket Walk, South Shields, admitted three charges of depositing controlled waste, one of stealing clinical waste and one of breach of a criminal behaviour order, committed in 2022 and 2023, and was due for sentence earlier this year.

Abbie Taylor, formerly Martin Tarling. | Northumbria Police

While awaiting to learn her fate for those offences Taylor, who was on bail, was caught inside a residential bin in South Shields, with her trousers down, by a shocked householder, who videoed the bizarre confrontation last September.

The footage, which was played in court, showed Taylor struggling to pull her jeans up while standing inside the rubbish bag inside the bin as the horrified resident, who has since died, warns: "Get the hell out, I will get the police on you".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor was back at the same residential communal refuse store in March and then was caught taking something from another bin in the same town in April and admitted three further breaches of the criminal behaviour order.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Mr Recorder Richard Herrmann told Taylor: "This is a highly unusual and troubling set of offences. It is made all the more troubling because of your failure at any point, in my view, to properly and fully explain the motivation behind your bizarre offending."

The recorder said there is no evidence that the offending was sexually motivated or was because of a sexual interest in children or babies.

Taylor was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, with 100 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation requirements and GPS tagging requirement which will enable to authorities to track where she is and has been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Herrmann said Taylor has spent almost three months in custody on remand and the probation service believe she is "not beyond rehabilitation".

The court heard Taylor's offending left nursery workers and parents shocked and panicked and some staff felt forced to go to the bins area in pairs.

Prosecutor Jane Foley said at an earlier hearing Taylor has convictions for 90 previous offences and was "born male".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Foley said Taylor was previously known as Martin Tarling but "has in recent years identified as a woman".

The court from October to December 2022 Taylor targeted a nursery in Cleadon where staff noticed the bins kept being moved.

Workers saw that nappies were strewn around, which were "larger than any used by the nursery" and were all the same brand.

Miss Foley said one morning the manager "saw legs climb over from inside of the bin and run off".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between October 2022 and May 2023 Taylor deposited soiled nappies at a nursery in South Shields, South Tyneside, where she was caught standing in front of a clinical waste bin.

Miss Foley said: "He had been holding the bin lid open with one hand and racking around inside with the other, leaning into the bin to do so."

CCTV showed Taylor had dumped bags of nappies at that premises on four occasions. Between December 2022 and November 2023 a nursery in Jarrow, Taylor dumped more soiled nappies.

On one morning in October 2023, staff arrived to find between 30 and 50 nappies "strewn around the car park".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Foley added: "There was excrement smeared on children's milk bottles and on the fire escape."

One of the nursery bosses said: "The events were shocking and not easily forgotten. Myself and staff were coming in finding hundreds of nappies scattered in different coloured bags. It was really unsettling, we never knew what we were going to find.

"We had to pick them up, they were blocking the entrance and car park. It was really sinister."

Abbi Taylor, formerly known as Martin Tarling, at an earlier appearance at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The court heard Taylor's Criminal Behaviour Order bans her from being within 100m of any nursery or being inside of any bin for three years from April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was imposed by magistrates in Nottinghamshire after she was convicted of harassment after being found inside a nursery nappy bin wearing an adult diaper over her trousers.

She was also caught in a nappy bin on three occasions in November 2014, May 2019 and June 2019 and told police she did this to "sleep and find comfort".

On her Facebook page she was shown as a cartoon character wearing a nappy and displaying the words "adult baby diaper lover".

Nicholas Lane, defending, said at a previous hearing Taylor uses age regression as a "coping mechanism" and is not linked to sexual arousal or an attraction to children but is more physical comfort "symbolising a simple, more carefree time, a return to childhood innocence" and a "unique form of self expression".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lane added: "Having been born as a male, Miss Taylor identifies now as a female. It is important to observe that is not a recent development."

Mr Lane said since being remanded in custody for the latest breaches, Taylor has been subjected to physical assaults.