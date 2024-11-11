South Shields amusement park worker caught drug driving on his way to work

A South Tyneside amusement park worker who drove after taking cocaine and cannabis found no fun in his ride to work, a court heard.

Learner Reece Chambers' dodgy driving as he headed to the South Shields venue saw him pulled over by police.

And the dad, 29, of California, Winlaton, Gateshead, had another hair-raising helter skelter moment when he was later summoned to court by letter.

He was stunned to read he was charged with drug driving, having not suspected substance traces were in his system, his solicitor admitted.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and other motoring matters – and was banned from the roads for 20 months.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said Chambers was stopped as he drove a Mercedes Sprinter van on Newcastle Road, at Tyne Dock, on Wednesday, May 29.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

Mr Coulson added: “Officers saw a Mercedes which was displaying poor lane discipline, near the Premier Inn.

“The vehicle was pulled over and they spoke to the driver. Checks showed Mr Chambers was a provisional licence holder and didn’t have insurance.

“The officer noticed the defendant had glazed eyes, and he could smell cannabis.

“A roadside test was positive for cannabis. There were two different drugs in his system.

“There was evidence of bad driving. It’s a starting point of 12 weeks custody, to 26 weeks custody.”

Chambers, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading in blood for cocaine breakdown product BZE of 190mcg. The legal limit is 50mcg.

His reading for cannabis derivative THC was 2.3mcg, against a legal limit of 2mcg.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Heather Bolton, defending, said Chambers used cannabis daily to help him sleep and had dipped back into a previous cocaine addiction for a one-off hit.

She added: “Cocaine, he says he had taken it a few days before and didn’t realise it would be in his system.

“He was going to work and usually got a lift from other people, but everybody had left, so he drove.

“When he opened the requisition to come to court, he was surprised that cocaine was in his system.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield also sentenced Chambers to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.