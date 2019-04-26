South Shields and South Tyneside's latest crime hotspots revealed

February's figures below are based on official records published by the Home Office on its police.uk website.

1. Hubert Street, near Asda, East Boldon twenty-five reports included 19 shoplifting incidents and three anti-social behaviour cases.

2. Smithy Street Twenty reported offences included 11 anti-social behaviour cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together).

3. South Tyneside District Hospital Eighteen reports included five shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together).

4. Masefield Drive Fourteen offences included seven criminal damage and arson cases (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour cases.

