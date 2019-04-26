South Tyneside Police divisional headquarters.

South Shields and South Tyneside's latest crime hotspots revealed

The latest crime hotspots South Shields and South Tyneside have been revealed.

February's figures below are based on official records published by the Home Office on its police.uk website.

twenty-five reports included 19 shoplifting incidents and three anti-social behaviour cases.

1. Hubert Street, near Asda, East Boldon

Twenty reported offences included 11 anti-social behaviour cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together).

2. Smithy Street

Eighteen reports included five shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together).

3. South Tyneside District Hospital

Fourteen offences included seven criminal damage and arson cases (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour cases.

4. Masefield Drive

