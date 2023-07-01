South Shields armed robber who targeted a lone female Morrisons worker is jailed

Heltz Ames targeted the store on Dean Road, in South Shields, early on October 19, while a female staff member was working alone.

CCTV shows Ames roam around the quiet store before he covered his face then approached the tobacco kiosk, where the employee was standing by herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard after Ames, who was armed with a hammer, issued the chilling threat, the worker opened the till and he helped himself to £39 cash.

The raider, who has previous convictions for violence and robbery, then demanded access to the safe but took £900 worth of tobacco when he was refused.

Heltz Ames.

Ames then left the shop and was identified by police who viewed CCTV then was picked out at an identity procedure by the terrified victim.

The employee said in an impact statement: “This incident has really scared me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first thing that came into my head was my kids and my partner. I was scared for my life.”

Ames, 36, of Whiteleas Way, South Shields, admitted robbery and having and offensive weapon.

Mr Recorder Ben Nolan KC sentenced him to five years behind bars with a five year extended licence period and told him: “I have no doubt you are dangerous.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You held the hammer at head height, threatened her with it and said ‘open the till or I will f***** smash your face in’.

“Unsurprisingly, she opened the till.”

Sue Hirst, defending, said: “This was clearly a frightening incident. She should have felt safe in her employment.

“Mr Ames is genuinely sorry for what he has done and the impact on her.”