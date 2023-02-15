A second man has been arrested as part of an attempted murder investigation after an incident in South Shields on Monday.

A 54-year-old man is in hospital fighting for his life after he was found with a serious head injury in Brabourne Street at 4:13 pm yesterday. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and Northumbria Police has now confirmed that a second person, 31 years old, has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. They have both since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “While enquiries are at an early stage, officers believe those involved were known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“A cordon is in place and an increased police presence remains in the area as officers carry out enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230213-0861.”

Yesterday police also confirmed that they believed the people involved to have known each other.

