South Shields bouncer who carried out four attacks on drinkers outside Life of Riley bar given jail warning if he repeats violent behaviour

District Judge Zoe Passfield told doorman Brad Sinclair, 26, his crimes were of the worst type – and he had abused the trust of his victims.

After viewing CCTV of his offences outside town centre bar Life of Riley, she queried why prosecutors had not laid more serious charges.

The footage captured all attacks by Sinclair, of Roman Road, South Shields, committed between Thursday, December 9 and Sunday, January 30.

South Shields door supervisor Brad Sinclair leaving South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

It showed him punch victims who were already lying prone on the pavement – and also kicking victims.

In one scene, he attacked a man with a flurry of punches and then throws a female bystander to the ground.

And in another, he drags an unconscious pubgoer outside before dropping him face first from a height of about 1ft onto concrete.

Jailing him for four months, but suspending the sentence for two years, Judge Passfield said: “Having viewed the footage, it’s my view that you were very fortunate not to be charged with more serious offences.

“These were sustained incidents on four separate occasions. It was a breach of trust.

“The people who were in that pub should have been able to trust you to keep them safe.

“Instead, you were assaulting them with punches and kicks on the ground.

“In my view, this is the most serious example of section 4 public order.

“You committed the first offence on December 9 and you went on to commit that again and again and again.

“Any repeat of this behaviour in any circumstances and you will go to prison.”

South Tyneside Magistrates’ court heard Sinclair’s first attack came when he suffered a “blurred moment” after his customer father was assaulted.

Of his initial assault, prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “It shows Mr Sinclair exiting the venue and approaching a group who are in some disorder in the street.

“He approaches a male and punches him in the face, and while he is defenceless, he strikes him six times and again while he is on the ground.

“Members of the public get involved, and he grabs a female and throws her to the ground.

“He then approaches the same male and kicks him back to the ground.

“On January 16, footage shows him kicking a male in the stomach who is on the ground in the foetal position.

“On January 23, he is seen ejecting a male from the premises, and he carries a second male out who is clearly unconscious.

“He drops him, face first onto the pavement. On January 30, there’s a large-scale disturbance between public and door staff.

“He is seen to walk around the group and punch a male to the ground and punch him while he’s on the ground.”

The court heard no victims were identified and none made complaints to police.

The court heard he had quit his job and was unlikely to work in security again.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “The reality is that the defendant, having viewed the CCTV, is appalled by his actions.

“In the first incident, there was a commotion in the pub and his father was assaulted, but there is no justification for what he’s done.

“He explains to me that he had a blurred moment and went to protect his father."

Judge Passfield sentenced Sinclair, who has no previous convictions, to four months jail on each offence, to run concurrently, suspended for two years.