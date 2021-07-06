South Shields businessman swore at police who found him smelling of booze with his broken-down car

Charly Guillaume, 39, refused to comply with their request when approached at the junction of Victoria Road and Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn.

Guillaume, of Dacre Street, Chichester, South Shields, continued his abusive behaviour all the way to a police station after his arrest on Wednesday, September 30.

Magistrates in South Tyneside have now banned him from the roads for two years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.

They also fined him £278 after he admitted driving the Renault Scenic without insurance.

Prosecutor Becky Slade said: “At 10.45pm the defendant’s vehicle was blocking a junction.

“Its tyres were flat and there was damage to the vehicle. The defendant confirmed the vehicle was his and that he’d been driving it.

“He refused to provide his details and became erratic. He was cautioned and arrested for failing to provide. He swore.

“His eyes were glazed, and he smelled of alcohol.”

Ms Slade said Guillaume was taken to a police station where he was asked to provide a sample of breath on an evidential CAMIC device.

She added: “The procedure was commenced. The defendant was abusive throughout and failed to provide a specimen.

“In addition, it transpired he did not have any insurance. He has no previous convictions.

“The crown would put it in category one, a starting point of 12 weeks custody and disqualified from 29 to 36 months.”

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “He has no previous convictions. He is a businessman and has a Masters’ degree in business.

“I’d ask you to consider the drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course.”

For failing to provide, Guillaume was also given a 12-month community order.

It carries a requirement of 15 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service.

And he must do 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

He was separately fined £278 for driving without insurance.

Magistrates granted permission for him to attend a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course, which reduces a ban by a quarter on successful completion.