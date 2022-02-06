Mark Seales, 21, got his head stuck in a part-opened living room window in Harton Moor, South Shields – and smashed the frame to free himself.

Seales, of John Williamson Street, near Tyne Dock, then broke the main window with a punch when he lashed out on Wednesday, February 2.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told borough magistrates: “There was a 999 call but there was not a direct request for the police.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“There was noise in the background, and it was a female saying, ‘Get out, get out the house now’.

“A further 999 call confirmed the defendant had smashed his way in and was bleeding heavily.

“He made off through the estate on a pedal cycle and hid from police.

“His ex-partner confirmed he had turned up and had tried to climb through the living room window, which was ajar, but he had become stuck and had cried for help.

“She says he snapped the window frame to free himself and had then punched the window, causing it to smash.”

Mrs Beck said Seales later made a 999 call in which he claimed to have suffered a panic attack, and asked to speak to police.

She added: “In interview, he said he had smashed the window and had had a panic attack, and that seeing his ex-partner had messed his head up.

“He had punched the living room window, causing both panes to smash. He said the injury to his hand was from hitting the window.”

Ex-handyman and now jobless Seales pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at the South Tyneside Homes property.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: “The window was partly ajar, he got stuck while communicating with the complainant.

“He accepts that he broke the window. He has had issues with anxiety and ADHD.”

A Probation Service report read to the court confirmed Seales was a long-term cannabis user.

Magistrates sentenced him to an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days.

He was fined £40, with a £95 victim surcharge, and must pay £50 compensation to the housing firm.

