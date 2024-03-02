South Shields conwoman posed as a chiropodist to steal a pensioner's purse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cruel Abigail George told the victim, who has since died, that she was there for an appointment that had been arranged through her friend.

George, who used the name Stacey, chatted and even had a cigarette with the woman during her 30-minute stay then said she would be back in a few days to give further treatment.

Newcastle Crown Court heard it was only after George left that the victim realised her handbag had been moved and her purse, containing £555, was gone.

George then spent £22.75 using the woman's bank card.

While on bail for the offence George, who previously worked as a carer for people with dementia, passed cocaine to her boyfriend during a prison visit.

Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.

The 38-year-old, of South Frederick Street, South Shields, admitted burglary, fraud, conveying drugs into prison and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced George to a total of 40 months behind bars and said she knew the woman in sheltered housing was vulnerable.

The judge said drugs in prison "generate trouble".

Prosecutor Helen Towers told the court George had gone to the pensioner's home in April 2021 and added: "The defendant said she was a chiropodist.

"She had been awaiting an appointment and assumed this was the new chiropodist thus she allowed the defendant into her property.

"The defendant said her name was Stacey. She examined the complainant's feet and they chatted. The complainant offered the defendant a cigarette. The defendant asked to use the toilet.

"Altogether she was in the property around 30 minutes before saying she would return on Thursday.

"Around 15 minutes later the complainant saw her handbag on the floor near where the defendant was sitting. It wasn't where she had left it, on her walker."

The victim said she was left in financial difficulties because of what happened.

While on bail for what she did, George visited her boyfriend in HMP Northumberland on December 17 that year.

Miss Towers said: "She was observed on CCTV putting her hand down her top, removing her face mask and putting something in her mouth before kissing him."

The court heard the boyfriend then coughed the package onto the table and put it down his trousers, where the cocaine was found.

George admitted she passed the drugs as she "felt she had no choice but to do so" and was under threat.

Katie Spence, defending, said George is now "clean" and feels embarrassed and ashamed of what she did.