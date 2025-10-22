South Shields dad drove the wrong way down a 50mph dual carriageway twice

A dad twice drove the wrong way down a 50mph South Tyneside dual carriageway during an early hours police pursuit, a court heard.

Jonathan Hatch, 34, narrowly missed an oncoming car during one of his danger manoeuvres in his Audi A4 on John Reid Road in South Shields.

His driving was so worrying that police in one car called off the chase, only for another to take up the pursuit and ram him off the road.

The offender was in a rage due to contact problems with his daughter when the chase started at 2.40am on Monday, October 6.

After his arrest, Hatch, of Broughton Road, central South Shields, refused to be breathalysed, telling police. “No, because I’m a spaka”.

He could now be jailed for up to 18 months after appearing before borough magistrates to plead guilty to dangerous driving.

Hatch, who has a 2017 conviction for drug driving, also admitted failing to provide a sample for analysis and failing to stop for police.

Prosecutor Adam Scott said: “Police were drawn to an Audi A4 in Barton Court and they activated their lights to pull it over.

“Unfortunately, it failed to stop and made off. It made a sharp left turn and went up Harton Lane to Boldon Lane.

“It then turned off its lights in an apparent attempt to evade police. At the next roundabout, it went contraflow onto the John Reid Road.

“The police deactivated their lights and followed on the other side of the road.

“The defendant continued to travel on the wrong side of the road. Another motorist came towards him, but it safely passed.

“His vehicle then went along King George Road and Temple Park Road, where it went off road and over grass and over a carpark and back onto the John Reid Road.

“Again, it went contraflow, and the pursuit was aborted but it was picked up by another police car which made contact and brought the defendant to a stop.”

Mr Scott added: “He was arrested and taken to a police station. He was suspected of being under the influence of drink or drugs.

“He was asked to take a breath test, but he ignored that and said, ‘No, because I’m a spaka’.

“It’s a starting point of 36 weeks custody, with a range to 18 months custody.”

Hatch has four previous convictions from nine offences, it was said.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “He had been at his sister’s home.

“There had been a relationship breakdown between Mr Hatch and his partner and issues with contact with his daughter.

“He was followed by police and panicked. His speed wasn’t excessive.

“He accepts that he went the wrong way around a roundabout and against the flow of traffic. There was very little traffic on the road.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options report and Hatch will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, December 9.

They granted him unconditional bail and imposed an interim driving ban.