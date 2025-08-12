South Shields dad faces losing career after he was caught drink-driving
Caleb Sewell, 24, got behind the wheel in the early hours of Sunday, July 13, believing booze from a four-drink session had left his system.
But the dad, of Rembrandt Avenue, Whiteleas, was proven wrong when he pulled out in front of patrolling police.
They stopped his Ford Focus in Galsworthy Road, Biddick Hall, and a roadside breath test put him over the limit.
Borough magistrates heard his reading had in fact risen between his arrest and an evidential test at a police station.
His solicitor said Sewell had to drive himself and colleagues to various building sites around the region and his career was now “flashing before him”.
Prosecutor Carlie McArdle said: “At 12.50am, officers were driving when a black Ford Focus pulled out in front of them on a roundabout, without giving way.
“They put on their blue lights and the defendant’s vehicle came to a stop. Officers approached and spoke to the driver.
“They could smell alcohol, and a roadside breath test showed 49mcg in breath. He was cautioned and arrested and taken into custody.
“At the police station, he provided two samples, the lowest of which was 58mcg.
“He has no previous convictions. It’s a disqualification of 12 to 16 months.”
Sewell pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol. The legal limit for alcohol in breath is 35mcg.
Angus Westgarth, defending, told magistrates: “He is a self-employed bricklayer. He works at sites in Rowlands Gill and Washington.
“This offence is an absolute disaster for him. I’ve asked him why he would drink and drive and put everything at risk.
“He says he had four drinks and finished drinking at 7pm. When he went for home, he felt ok and not over the limit.
“His career at the moment is flashing before him and how he will get to work.
“The disqualification is mandatory, it’s a range of 12 to 16 months. I ask you to keep it as low as possible.”
Magistrates banned Sewell from driving for 12 months and fined him £233, with a £93 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.