South Shields dad faces losing career after he was caught drink-driving

A self-employed South Tyneside bricklayer who drove after drinking has put his career on the line by being banned from the roads for drink driving, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caleb Sewell, 24, got behind the wheel in the early hours of Sunday, July 13, believing booze from a four-drink session had left his system.

But the dad, of Rembrandt Avenue, Whiteleas, was proven wrong when he pulled out in front of patrolling police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They stopped his Ford Focus in Galsworthy Road, Biddick Hall, and a roadside breath test put him over the limit.

Borough magistrates heard his reading had in fact risen between his arrest and an evidential test at a police station.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

His solicitor said Sewell had to drive himself and colleagues to various building sites around the region and his career was now “flashing before him”.

Prosecutor Carlie McArdle said: “At 12.50am, officers were driving when a black Ford Focus pulled out in front of them on a roundabout, without giving way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They put on their blue lights and the defendant’s vehicle came to a stop. Officers approached and spoke to the driver.

“They could smell alcohol, and a roadside breath test showed 49mcg in breath. He was cautioned and arrested and taken into custody.

“At the police station, he provided two samples, the lowest of which was 58mcg.

“He has no previous convictions. It’s a disqualification of 12 to 16 months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sewell pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol. The legal limit for alcohol in breath is 35mcg.

Angus Westgarth, defending, told magistrates: “He is a self-employed bricklayer. He works at sites in Rowlands Gill and Washington.

“This offence is an absolute disaster for him. I’ve asked him why he would drink and drive and put everything at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He says he had four drinks and finished drinking at 7pm. When he went for home, he felt ok and not over the limit.

“His career at the moment is flashing before him and how he will get to work.

“The disqualification is mandatory, it’s a range of 12 to 16 months. I ask you to keep it as low as possible.”

Magistrates banned Sewell from driving for 12 months and fined him £233, with a £93 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.