South Shields dad threatened to attack his ex-partner with acid

An irate South Tyneside dad made chilling mobile phone message threats to his ex-partner just days after being warned to stay away from her by a court.

In an iMessage, Jordan Fenwick, 29, warned, “If I find out he’s been around yours you are dead. I’ll literally scar faces for life”.

And in another, also sent on Monday, April 21, he wrote, “When I find out he’s been around my son I’ll acid every single one of you”.

Fenwick, of Whistler Gardens, Whiteleas, also bombarded her with a barrage of phone calls from a withheld number on the same day.

Prosecutor Paul Doney said a policeman listened in on one and was met by a man's voice, identified by the woman as Fenwick.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

The defendant sent the messages and made the calls just 19 days after Newcastle Family Court imposed on him a one-year non-molestation order.

It prohibits him from threatening violence or intimidating the woman, and from pestering or communicating with her.

Mr Doney told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The injured party in this case was previously in a relationship with the defendant.

“On April 2 of this year a non-molestation order was put in place. It included a number of prohibitions.

“On April 21, the injured party received iMessages. There were also 23 calls from a no number ID.

“Police were present when a non-caller ID came up. It was a male voice which the injured party identified.

“She hung up and told the officer it was the defendant. An aggravating feature of the breach is it was done after a short time.”

In a victim statement, the woman said she was “burnt out” by Fenwick’s behaviour and had given him chances to be on better terms.

Fenwick pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a non-molestation order.

Peter Farrier, defending, said: “I think the defendant accepts that this has crossed the custody threshold, partly because of the number of messages and the order was made just three weeks ago.”

Magistrates ordered an all-options report and Fenwick will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, May 21.

He was granted bail on condition he does not contact the woman and nor enter Brockley Avenue, in West Harton, South Shields.

