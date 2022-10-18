Magistrates heard engineer Hunter, of Stanhope Road, was in the depths of despair following turmoil in his life, having lost his job and home after spending months on remand for a crime he did not commit. A breath test taken at the scene revealed he was suspected of being four times the drink drive limit, but he refused to give evidential samples.

It was the second time in 18 months he had deliberately failed to comply with the same police request when suspected of drink driving.

Kevin Hunter photographed outside of South Tyneside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told borough magistrates: “At 3.45pm, police attended the Probation Service, following a report that a male had crashed his car into its door. He had damaged the handrail and also a tree. Mr Hunter was located at the scene. His vehicle had sustained damage to its front and left side.

“He was asked about the circumstances. Police found alcohol containers in the footwell and an open can in the drinks’ holder. Mr Hunter confirmed that he had been drinking. Officers seized his keys from under the steering column and he was taken into custody. He was described as being aggressive and flippant. He refused to give a sample.”

Hunter pleaded guilty to charges of failing to provide a sample for analysis and causing criminal damage. A previous hearing was told his only link to the Probation Service was working with its staff on a community order imposed in November 2020. The court heard he was convicted of failing to provide that month, and he also drove with excess alcohol in 2003.

David Forrester, defending, confirmed Hunter had lost his job and home due to the false allegation he faced. He added: “He describes having an awful day on that day in July. He had been drinking. It was a cry for help.”

