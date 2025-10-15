South Shields danger drive hit speeds of 70mph in a 20mph zone
Jonathon Armstrong, 43, put his foot down in his high-powered white Range Rover after being asked to pull over at 9.45pm on Sunday, March 3 last year.
Armstrong, of Sorrel Gardens, Whiteleas, sped along the 30mph Sunderland Road, near Harton, South Shields, prosecutor John Garside said.
Between there and the dead end in Caraway Walk, a street close to his home, he negotiated a 20mph stretch of road at 70mph.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to charge of dangerous driving and was banned from motoring for 12 months.
No reason for his antics were revealed but Armstrong has since undergone counselling for personal issues and has reduced his alcohol intake, it was said.
Mr Garside said: “Police were on mobile patrol in an unmarked car when they saw a Range Rover in front.
“It was exceeding the 20pmh speed limit and it then accelerated at speed.
“The officers illuminated their lights and sirens for the defendant’s vehicle to stop. They state that it failed to stop.
“It has then been driven at speed, with an estimate of 70mph in a 30mph area. It has continued and been driven at 70mph in a 20mph area.
“The vehicle then came to a dead end, which caused it to stop.
“The defendant was detained. He comes before the court with previous convictions.”
David Forrester, defending, said Armstrong had served a 12-week prison term for another matter since committing his dangerous driving offence.
He also revealed the defendant had given the car up at significant personal financial cost.
Mr Forrester added: “It was a relatively short distance police chase. He has not offended since.
“He started his counselling in prison and kept it up after. This is not something he has done for show.”
District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Armstrong to a 15-month community order, with 10 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.
She also ordered him to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, and he must take an extended retest before driving.