South Shields danger driver hit speeds of up to 60mph in residential areas while fleeing police

Syed Ahmed, 22, of Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, was at the wheel of his VW Golf on Thursday, June 10.

His driving took in streets including Western Approach and Dean Road, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

During the chase, he went through red lights and failed to abide by traffic signals, but no further details of his offending were revealed.

Ahmed has now been handed an interim driving ban after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, and he also admitted possession of cannabis.

He will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, March 15.

Prosecutor Sarah Malkinson said: “The defendant exceeds speeds of 60mph, going through red lights and contravening signals while being chased by officers.”