South Shields dog breeder became a drug dealer following the XL bully ban

A dog breeder who turned drug dealer after the XL bully ban stopped him making cash has been put behind bars.

Reece Hepplewhite used his car as a "mobile office" to deal cocaine to users in a bid to make a "quick buck" after it became illegal to breed or sell the controversial pets.

Newcastle Crown Court heard police spotted him doing a deal in South Shields, in June and found 26 wraps of cocaine, with £140 cash, in the Vauxhall Golf he was driving.

Prosecutor Jordan Parkinson told the court: "On June 12 police saw a grey Vauxhall Golf in South Shields and officers observed the driver make an exchange through the driver's window, with two males and a female, before making off at speed."

Miss Parkinson said the officers followed the vehicle along Boldon Lane in the town and pulled up behind when it came to a stop.

Hepplewhite confessed there were drugs in the centre console of the motor, that he was not insured to drive, and the officers seized 26 bags of cocaine.

Miss Parkinson said phone downloads also contained evidence of Hepplewhite's dealing.

Sophie Johnstone, defending, told the court: "He accepts and knows what he did was wrong. It was to make some money after being prevented from dog breeding as a result of the XL bully ban.

"There is no evidence of significant financial advantage.

"He wanted to make a quick buck."

Miss Johnstone said Hepplewhite had a troubled childhood but has started to mature and has been working hard while in custody on remand to learn skills that would make him more employable when released.

Hepplewhite, 23, of Moreland Road, South Shields, admitted possessing cocaine with intent, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Judge Julie Clemitson jailed him for three years and told him: "It is right you were using your car in order to supply drugs.

"It was apparent from the messages you were using it as a mobile office in which to deal from.

"In order to do that you were committing offences of driving while disqualified and having no insurance."

Judge Clemitson said Hepplewhite is not heavily convicted but was on licence from a previous prison sentence at the time.

Hepplewhite was banned from driving or three and a half years.