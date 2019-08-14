Burglar Stuart Taylor.

Stuart Taylor has left his victim “anxious and nervous” to be in her own home after initially offering to do gardening work for her.

The South Shields woman, who is in her 60s, later found shampoo and conditioner had been taken from the bathroom and contacted police.

Following his arrest, Taylor, 51, of Centenary Avenue, South Shields, initially claimed mistaken identity before admitting burglary prior to the start of his scheduled trial on Tuesday.

He will return to Newcastle Crown Court to be sentenced on Monday, October 14.

Detective Constable John Baines, of Northumbria Police’s southern burglary team, said: “Taylor may have only taken a bottle of shampoo and conditioner, but that does not excuse his dishonest and selfish behaviour.

“After trying to charm a woman on the doorstep, he then proceeded to enter her home and stole items that belonged to her.

“His actions were unacceptable and it is important that residents know we are committed to taking action against those who flout the law and prey on the generosity of others.

“The victim lives alone and has been left shaken by what happened. Nobody should be made to feel anxious in their own home.”

In a statement, his victim said about the March 24 burglary: “I am now a lot more wary about answering my front door, and other than friends and family, I am reluctant to let anybody into my home address.

“I feel anxious and nervous in my own home and I shouldn’t have to feel like this.

“Although the male only stole a bottle of conditioner and shampoo from me, had my bathroom been further away from the front door, he would have had access to more of my property and I could have potentially lost a lot more.