South Shields drink driver hit around 80mph in van without lights on John Reid Road

Neil Robinson, 41, drove at double the speed limit on the John Reid Road, South Shields, unaware police had him in their sights.

Robinson, of Highfield Road, was seen to almost collide with a roundabout, borough magistrates heard.

And during his evening offence on Thursday, March 24, he also came close to striking the rear of another vehicle.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

When finally stopped at traffic lights in Moor Lane, Harton, he was found to be almost three times the limit.

Robinson has now been handed an interim driving ban ahead of sentencing, with magistrates ordering a report into his offending.

After he pleaded guilty to drink-driving, the court heard he had committed the same offence 22 years before.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “At 10.20pm, officers observed a vehicle which had no lights while on the John Reid Road.

“It was travelling at 40mph, but the officer observed it increase its speed to around 80mph as it approached a roundabout.

“It was swerving across the road and almost collided with the roundabout.

“It was then swerving across two lanes and almost collided with the rear of another vehicle, and continued to straddle the central white lines.

“As it approached the roundabout with Boldon Lane, it almost struck a pedal cyclist who was waiting to cross the road, forcing him to step back.”

Ms Begum said Robinson turned his Ford Transit left onto King George Road and was pulled over after turning right into Moor Lane.

Robinson gave a roadside breath test reading of 96mcg of alcohol in 100ml of alcohol. The legal limit is 35mcg.

An evidential breath test at Sunderland’s Southwick police station showed 88mcg.

Ms Begum added: “This offence is aggravated by poor driving which was being observed by the police officer.”

Robinson, who is in employment, defended himself in court and when asked to explain his offence, said only: “I’m sorry.”